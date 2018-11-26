Saints open as 7-point favorites at the Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints opened as 7-point favorites over the Dallas Cowboys. The Black and Gold own a 10-game winning streak. Dallas has won three in a row.
The Saints (10-1) have covered the spread nine straight games. Dallas (6-5) leads the NFC East via tiebreaker over the Redskins (6-5).
New Orleans and Dallas meet up Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. on FOX 8. Our newscast start at 4 p.m. to get you ready for the big NFC matchup. Stay with us after the game for a postgame show with reaction from Coach Payton, Drew Brees, the locker room, and Saints FOX 8 analyst Deuce McAllister.
