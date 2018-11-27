Man arrested after allegedly following woman to car in Walmart parking lot

November 27, 2018 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 4:29 PM

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department says a man followed a woman out of Walmart and attempted to stop her from getting into her vehicle.

The man made “very inappropriate statements and suggestions” toward the female, according to a post on the Oakdale Police Department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

The man left in a white truck, but was later located at McDonald’s.

The man, Terry W. Berry Jr., has been arrested on one count of felony stalking and one count of simple assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

