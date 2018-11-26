LSU’s White earns SEC weekly honor

LSU linebacker Devin White (Photo by: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | November 26, 2018 at 11:24 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 9:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Devin White has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant performance against Texas A&M.

The junior finished the seven overtime loss to Texas A&M with a career-best 17 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble that resulted in a 58-yard return for a Tiger touchdown.

LSU lost the controversial game against Texas A&M 74-72.

The conference released a statement Monday saying it remains in contact with the LSU and Texas A&M regarding the post-game altercation between football staff members and has re-emphasized the expectations for sportsmanship before, during and after SEC athletics contests.

Texas A&M will incur a fine of $50,000 for its first offense under the conference’s current policy prohibiting fan access to the competition area.

