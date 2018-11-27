LHSAA state semifinals schedule set for #SWLApreps teams

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We’ve reached the semifinal round of the non-select LHSAA state playoffs.
Three teams from Southwest Louisiana remain standing with their eyes on the prize— a state championship.
Leading into Friday’s nights games, KPLC will bring you a preview of each semifinal matchup beginning with Leesville on Tuesday. Iota (Wednesday) and Welsh (Thursday) previews will follow. Each segment will air during nightcast at 10:00 PM.
All games are set for 7:00 p.m. Friday night.
Class 4A
(6) Leesville at (2) Warren Easton
Class 3A
(4) Sterlington at (1) Iota
Class 2A
(5) Welsh at (1) Many
