LHSAA state semifinals schedule set for #SWLApreps teams
By Brady Renard | November 27, 2018 at 4:05 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 4:05 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We’ve reached the semifinal round of the non-select LHSAA state playoffs.

Three teams from Southwest Louisiana remain standing with their eyes on the prize— a state championship.

Leading into Friday’s nights games, KPLC will bring you a preview of each semifinal matchup beginning with Leesville on Tuesday. Iota (Wednesday) and Welsh (Thursday) previews will follow. Each segment will air during nightcast at 10:00 PM.

All games are set for 7:00 p.m. Friday night.

Class 4A

(6) Leesville at (2) Warren Easton

Class 3A

(4) Sterlington at (1) Iota

Class 2A

(5) Welsh at (1) Many

