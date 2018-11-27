Lake Area girl diagnosed with cancer awarded trip to Disney world

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Life was normal for a 7-year-old girl named Bella and her twin, until Bella was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma.
It’s a rare form of childhood cancer. Bella’s mother, Daphne Gary says for the next two years Bella couldn’t walk. Eventually, with the help of family, friends, and nurses, Bella got back on her feet.
Bella was chosen as the recipient of a trip to Disney world with her family. The organization behind this trip is a non-profit called Dreams Come True of Louisiana. Becky Prejean is the executive director and says Bella was the perfect candidate.
“We interviewed her about two years ago, so she’s been patiently waiting until she was healthy enough to go on her trip,” Prejean said.
After her last chemotherapy in March, Bella is now cancer free, but the memory will always be with the family. That is why dreams come true sends the family on this all expenses paid trip.
“They forget the needles, the chemo, the blood work, the doctors, they just forget all that,” Prejean said. “Our families can go with no worries. It’s not just the patient, the entire family goes through hardships.”
Gary says the struggles over the past two years were at times too much to bare, but she's thankful her daughter is healthy.
“I didn’t think we would ever get here,” Gary said.“Every day drug on like one day felt like 3 months. You have to be strong for them and in turn, they’re strong for you.”
Gary says this will be their first family vacation.
“I mean being a single mom, I’ve never been able to take them on a vacation,” Gary said. “There really are people out there that still do care unconditionally even if they don’t know you.”
The Gary family will be making their trip to Disney on December 21.
