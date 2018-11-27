Isle of Capri casino might move ashore

Tom Reeg, President and Chief Financial Officer, has been quoted saying, “So, I would say it’s highly unlikely we will do anything in Baton Rouge based on our early analysis there. In Lake Charles, you should expect us to look to move forward there. I think the right range of a project there is still $75 million to a $100 million in spend, and we should -- we would anticipate at least a 15% ROI on that investment. There is still work to do. We’re early stages in terms of design and what we would do and discussions with the state as to our plans and their approval of them. So, I would be thinking of maybe something we’re starting in the second half of next year that comes online in ’20.”