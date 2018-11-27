Isle of Capri casino might move ashore

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - One Southwest Louisiana riverboat casino may move ashore thanks to a new state law passed this year.
ElDorado Resorts, the owners of the Isle of Capri, are considering replacing the riverboat, with an onshore gaming area according to reports.
Tom Reeg, President and Chief Financial Officer, has been quoted saying, “So, I would say it’s highly unlikely we will do anything in Baton Rouge based on our early analysis there. In Lake Charles, you should expect us to look to move forward there. I think the right range of a project there is still $75 million to a $100 million in spend, and we should -- we would anticipate at least a 15% ROI on that investment. There is still work to do. We’re early stages in terms of design and what we would do and discussions with the state as to our plans and their approval of them. So, I would be thinking of maybe something we’re starting in the second half of next year that comes online in ’20.”
This comes after a law passed earlier this year allowing riverboats to move onshore. State Senator Ronnie Johns of Lake Charles sponsored the bill.
The Isle of Capri's riverboat according to Westlake Mayor Bob Hardy, is just outside of Westlake city limits. It's technically on 'Parish land' over the water.
The revenue from the riverboat casino is divided among the cities within the parish in a ‘gaming pool’, with the parish receiving more money outside of the pool.
“60 percent of the money is split evenly amongst all the cities. Then the other 40 percent is given out per capita," Hardy said. "So naturally Lake Charles is getting about $12 million, Sulphur is getting about $800,000, and Westlake is getting about $400,000.”
If the Isle of Capri moves onshore and puts the gaming area in Westlake that means more money for city.
“It can be anywhere from, the numbers I’ve seen, we will gain two to three million dollars. Annually," Hardy said.
The move would not affect the amount of money other cities within the parish received annually, but it would affect the amount the parish receives, since the casino would no longer be on ‘Parish land’ and would be within Westlake city limits.
According to reports, ElDorado is projecting to spend $75 to $100 million dollars with at least a 15 percent return on investment. More money for the Isle would mean more money for every city in Calcasieu, according to Hardy.
The process of moving onshore could potentially start as early as late 2019, and be completed by 2020.
ElDorado also owns two other casinos in Louisiana in Baton Rouge and Shreveport. There are no plans to move either of those casinos.
