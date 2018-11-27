Giving Tuesday: Salvation Army seeing Kettle donation drop

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Giving Tuesday is being observed today in an effort to create a day of giving at the start of the holiday season but The Salvation Army has been seeing a drop in the amount of kettle donations it receives.
According to one bell ringer, Charles Fowler, in Portland Maine, the decrease in the donations is because many people don’t carry cash anymore.
We spoke with Lieutenant LeAnna Marion from the Lake Charles Corps to see how people can donate on this international day of giving.
Lt. Marion says the best way to donate this holiday season is to give whatever you can. The Salvation Army accepts many forms of donations such as food, toys, clothing and home goods, toiletries, women’s sanitary items, time and of course monetary donations.
According to Lt. Marion the biggest needs at this time are non-perishable food items for Christmas baskets and adopting an angel from the KPLC Community Christmas and Salvation Army Angel Tree.
The Salvation Army hands out around 500 Christmas baskets annually to Lake Area. Items needed for those baskets include canned goods as well as cake and cornbread mixes.
“The items donated to us go to help the neediest people in the community.” says Lt. Marion
Another way to help the Lake Charles Corps is to volunteer to ring a bell at a Red Kettle in Southwest Louisiana. You can find out how to volunteer by clicking HERE.
Other donations that are needed year round include men’s clothing (preferably new), home goods such as pillows and blankets, toiletries such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, and women’s sanitary items.
Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Lake Charles Corps located at 3020 Legion Street, by making a donation at any Red Kettle in the area, by mail at P.O. Box 17166, Lake Charles, LA 70616, or online by clicking HERE.
Lt. LeAnna Marion also wants to thank those in SWLA who donate time, goods, and money to the Lake Charles Corps.
