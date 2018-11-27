FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradual warm-up ahead; rain by end of work-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 30s will be the coldest all week as frost blankets most of Southwest Louisiana, but our frosty start will steadily warm up today thanks to a full day of sunshine on the way. By afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Through the evening, skies remain mostly clear with temperatures falling back into the 40s after sunset and continue to drop to around 40 overnight along the I-10 corridor with some upper 30s north although frost does not look to be as big of an issue areawide.