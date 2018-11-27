FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradual warm-up ahead; rain by end of work-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 30s will be the coldest all week as frost blankets most of Southwest Louisiana, but our frosty start will steadily warm up today thanks to a full day of sunshine on the way. By afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Through the evening, skies remain mostly clear with temperatures falling back into the 40s after sunset and continue to drop to around 40 overnight along the I-10 corridor with some upper 30s north although frost does not look to be as big of an issue areawide.
A marked warm-up begins Wednesday as winds turn back onshore, sending temperatures up to near 70 by afternoon and some clouds will also begin arriving later in the day although rain chances hold off. Enough moisture will begin to pool up over the state beginning Thursday to result in a few scattered showers by afternoon with highs continuing to warm up into the middle 70s.
A Pacific low will continue to move toward the southern Plains states Friday, drawing in a much higher amount of Gulf moisture over the region, coupling with a disturbance aloft to bring numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state by afternoon and evening. The front will approach early Saturday morning, bringing a fast end to the rain early in the day and leaving part of the weekend salvageable weather wise.
The front that arrives early Saturday morning is of Pacific origins and will do little to curtail the noticeably warmer air that will be in place later this week. Highs on Saturday will still top out well into the upper 70s with lows back in the 50s. A stronger push of cooler air looks to arrive with yet another front next Monday and Tuesday which will send lows back into the 30s next week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
