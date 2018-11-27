First Alert Forecast: Changes coming to our weather including increasing rain chances

Overnight, temperatures will not cool down as much. Lows tonight will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Roughly, it will be about five degrees warmer than last night. So, areas north of I-10 may still see some frost, while areas along I-10 points south should not have any frost. The winds will be calm enough, it’s just a matter of the temperature getting cold enough, and for long enough to cause the frost.