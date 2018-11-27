First Alert Forecast: Changes coming to our weather including increasing rain chances

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The weather is beautiful once again today. The sun is out shining and there is no chance of rain. It will be a little deceiving, though. The temperatures will be a little chilly. Highs today will remain in the 50s. A couple places may be lucky enough to get into the lower 60s.
This evening should be very nice. It will be a little chilly once again. Near sunset, temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. After sunset and by nightfall, it will be more like the mid 40s. Places north of I-10 will likely cool a little quicker tonight.
Overnight, temperatures will not cool down as much. Lows tonight will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Roughly, it will be about five degrees warmer than last night. So, areas north of I-10 may still see some frost, while areas along I-10 points south should not have any frost. The winds will be calm enough, it’s just a matter of the temperature getting cold enough, and for long enough to cause the frost.
Wednesday is when a few changes to our weather begin. A high-pressure center that has kept the rain away for Monday and Tuesday will move to the east. This will turn the winds around to come out of the south. Therefore, the temperatures will warm back up. There will also be more cloud cover. I still do not expect any rain, though.
Thursday is when the rain will return. With the southerly winds, there will be more moisture coming out of the Gulf of Mexico that could turn into a few showers. There may be a storm or two. I have a 40% chance of rain Thursday. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the 70s.
By Friday, a cold front will be pushing through and will increase the rain chances. There is a 60% chance of rain since it will be likely just about anytime during the day. I do not expect a washout, but there will be scattered showers and a few storms likely. Some of these storms could be strong, so be sure to stay updated as time gets closer.
There will be a few lingering showers by early Saturday as we start the weekend. The rain should not last too long. By lunchtime, all the rain should be gone. Then the sunshine will be coming out, and the rest of the weekend should be very nice! It will still be warm despite the cold front. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s.
Sunday may have a shower or two, but I am optimistic that the rain will stay away. I am keeping a 20% chance of or a shower or two. There should be plenty of clouds around so there should not be as much sunshine.
