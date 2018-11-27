Cameron Parish named top developing parish in the nation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Cameron Parish has the lowest unemployment rate in the state of Louisiana, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That’s why it’s no surprise they’re at the top when it comes to communities attracting and developing talent.
“For the third year consecutively Cameron Parish has shown more job growth than any other county in the nation,”Cameron Parish Port Director Clair Marceaux said.
She explained that it’s not just skilled labor jobs.
“Jobs in human resources, jobs in payroll, and finance and insurance and training,” Marceaux said. "There are jobs that are available because of these projects that have nothing to do with construction or design and engineering.”
Marceaux says it’s the natural gas industry that’s not only bringing the jobs in but keeping them here and that the Parish is still working to bring in new business.
