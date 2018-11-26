Woman arrested after 17-year-old boy found ‘extremely thin,’ ‘malnourished’

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A woman has been arrested after detectives discovered a “malnourished” teen boy, according to Kim Myers, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Sex Crimes division responded to a home on Franklin Street on Nov. 20 in reference to call about a teenager with medical issues who was “extremely thin,” says Myers. The boy was placed in ICU at a hospital. He remains hospitalized.
Myers says detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence on Nov. 21. Detectives found unused medications prescribed to the victim.
As officers attempted to arrest Miracle Chatman, 32, she resisted and committed a battery on two detectives, Myers says.
Chatman was arrested on one count of cruelty to the infirmed and two counts of battery on a police officer. Bond is set at $14,000 by Judge Ron Ware.
CPSO Detectives Shelley Trahan and Leann Adams are the lead investigators on this case.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.