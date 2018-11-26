NHTSA releases new recalls on car and booster seats

(KPLC) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has listed some additional recalls of car and booster seats to its Child Seat Recall Campaign Listing.
Below are the most recent updates:
Britax:
Britax is recalling the following models due to a defective center tab on the chest clip that may break. This increases a child’s risk of injury in a crash and also poses a choking hazard.
- B-Safe 35
- B-Safe 35 Travel Systems
- B-Safe 35 Elite
- B-Safe 35 Elite Travel Systems
- BOB B-Safe rear-facing infant child safety seats
Britax is also recalling some of the same models of infant carriers due to the fact that the carrier handle can develop cracks and splinters near the handle grip. This can cause the carrier handle to break and the seat falling while being carried.
- B-Safe 35 Travel Systems
- B-Safe 35 Elite
- B-Safe 35 Elite Travel Systems
Additionally some ClickTight models are being recalled because the red harness adjuster button may get stuck in the harness release position. If the harness becomes loose the child could sustain injuries in the event of a crash.
- Advocate ClickTight
- Boulevard ClickTight
- Marathon ClickTight
You can call Britax at 1-833-474-7016
Baby Trend:
Baby Trend is recalling the following booster seats due to a center adjuster rivet that may pull through or break if the harness is being used with a child weighing more than 40 lbs. If the booster seat is involved in a crash the seat occupant is at an increased risk for injury.
- Hybrid LX 3-in-1 Centennial booster seats (model number FB58181 manufactured on July 23, 2016)
- Hybrid LX 3-in-1 Kiwi booster seats (model number FB48417 manufactured on July 14, 2016)
Baby Trend is also recalling a number of its convertible car seats manufactured between October 2011 and July 2013 due to difficulty unlatching the harness. This can increase the risk of injury when exiting the vehicle in the event of an emergency.
- TrendZ Fastback 3-in-1 child restraints (model FB60070, Granite)
- TrendZ Fastback 3-in-1 child restraints (model FB60408 Jellybean)
You can call Baby Trend at 1-800-328-7363.
Diono (Sunshine Kids Juvenile):
Diono is recalling several convertible and booster seats due to the fact that some seats manufactured between Nov., 2013 and Sept., 2017, may fail to protect children in the event of a crash.
- Olympia
- Pacifica
- Radian R100
- Radian R120
- Radian RXT
- Rainier
You can call Diono at 1-855-215-4951.
Graco:
Graco is recalling some convertible child restraints due to faulty child seat webbing. In the event of a crash the child is at an increased risk for injury.
- Graco My Ride 65 (manufactured in 2014)
You can call Graco at 1-800-345-4109.
Harmony:
Harmony is recalling some booster seats due to excessive force on the child’s chest. In the event of a crash excessive chest force can cause injury to the child.
- Harmony Big Boost Deluxe (manufactured between Nov., 2015 and June, 2017)
You can call Harmony at 1-877-306-1001.
If you own any of these recalled car seats you’re asked to call the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 or click HERE.
