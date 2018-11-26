Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations

A detail of the official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The tree measures 18 feet tall and is dressed in over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each State and territory. Christmas has arrived at the White House. First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2018 White House holiday decor on Monday. She designed the decor, which features a theme of "American Treasures." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)