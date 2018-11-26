Lake Charles teen arrested for alleged involvement in Vinton shooting

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles teenager has been arrested following a shooting in Vinton, according to the Calcasieu Parish Jail booking report.
Hunter Nicholas Berry, 17, of Lake Charles, was a person of interest in alleged connection with a shooting on Nov. 25 around 12:25 p.m on Williams Road and Gum Cove Road, says Chief Ricky Fox with Vinton Police. Two people were shot during the incident.
Fox says the shooting is believed to be due to a failed drug deal. Two of the other persons of interest were transported to a local hospital to be treated for bullet wounds; one in the leg and the other in the hand.
Berry is arrested for attempted first-degree murder. He is currently booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail. No bond information is available at this time.
KPLC and FOX29 are still following this story and we will update as we receive more information.
