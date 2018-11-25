Jimbo Fisher’s nephew reportedly punched LSU’s Kragthorpe, scuffled with Kevin Faulk, sources say

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WAFB) - Kevin Faulk, LSU’s director of player development, was seen in a scuffle with a credentialed Texas A&M sideline member following a seven-overtime loss for the Tigers on Saturday at Kyle Field, according to ESPN.
A photo captured by The Advocate photographer Hilary Scheinuk shows Faulk, a former LSU and NFL running back, and a man wearing a Texas A&M shirt fighting on the field as fans rushed the field after the game.
An LSU spokesman told ESPN the unidentified man punched LSU special assistant coordinator Steve Kragthorpe in the chest. Kragthorpe has Parkinson’s disease and a pacemaker.
The team is gathering more information on the incident, LSU’s spokesman said.
Video tweeted out by Zach Taylor (NewsTalk 1620/WTAW, College Station, TX) shows footage of the incident as it happened.
According to The Advocate, multiple sources identified the man who punched Kragthorpe as Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s nephew, Cole Fisher.
Jimbo Fisher is reported saying he wasn’t aware of the scuffle. An A&M spokesman told ESPN that the team is reviewing the video of the incident. No comment has been made.
