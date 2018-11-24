How to safely navigate an active shooter situation

"When you’re driving into a place, and we’ll use the Galleria mall as an example, as you’re driving around the mall, you can see the doors that lead to the outside areas to the parking lots. As you’re walking through the mall you can also see those same exit doors as you’re walking down the corridors. Just try to make a mental note of where they are for any type of emergency, be it a fire or a situation like last night, you have an idea of where to exit the building,” says Captain J.S. West with Hoover Fire and Rescue.