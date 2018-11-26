First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures may allow for frost tonight, then a gradual warm-up this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The big story for today is the difference of the temperatures. After being in the 70s over the weekend, temperatures are only in the 50s today. Some places may remain in the 40s this afternoon. Grab a jacket if you are heading out sometime today. The good news is that the sunshine will be out with no chance of rain today.
This evening will have temperatures cooling right back down. There will be little to no clouds around. It should be a nice sunset, but afterwards, it will be quite chilly. Temperatures should be in the lower 40s this evening.
Overnight, there is a good chance for some widespread frost. Temperatures will be falling to the mid to lower 30s. The key factor will be the winds. As long as they calm down, there should be some frost. If the winds never calm down overnight, frost will become less likely. Nonetheless, it will be a chilly start for Tuesday.
Tuesday will still be a very beautiful day. There will be lots of sunshine with no rain at all! Don’t let that fool you, though. Despite the sunshine, the temperatures will once again be cold. Highs in the afternoon will remain in the upper 50s. So, it will still be a bit chilly.
Wednesday is when a few changes to our weather begin. A high-pressure center that has kept the rain away for Monday and Tuesday will move to the east. This will turn the winds around to come out of the south. Therefore, the temperatures will warm back up. There will also be more cloud cover. I still do not expect any rain, though.
Thursday is when the rain will return. With the southerly winds, there will be more moisture coming out of the Gulf of Mexico that could turn into a few showers. Maybe a storm or two. I have a 40% chance of rain Thursday.
By Friday, a cold front will be pushing through and will increase the rain chances. I have the rain up to 60% since it will be likely just about anytime during the day. I do not expect a washout, but there will be scattered showers and a few storms likely.
There will be a few lingering showers by early Saturday as we start the weekend. The rain should not last too long. By lunchtime, all the rain should be gone. Then the sunshine will be coming out, and the rest of the weekend should be very nice!
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.