FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blustery cold start; widespread frost likely tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With temperatures continuing to tumble this morning, you’ll certainly need the heavy coat on the way out the door this morning with wind chill values well into the 30s. Our temperatures will continue to fall into the lower 40s through 8:00 a.m. before only making a slow climb into the 50s this afternoon. A few high clouds will be present, especially early, but a good bit of sunshine will at least help it not seem as cold as it really is, but I would highly recommend a coat through the day today as the wind will be brisk.