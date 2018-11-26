FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blustery cold start; widespread frost likely tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With temperatures continuing to tumble this morning, you’ll certainly need the heavy coat on the way out the door this morning with wind chill values well into the 30s. Our temperatures will continue to fall into the lower 40s through 8:00 a.m. before only making a slow climb into the 50s this afternoon. A few high clouds will be present, especially early, but a good bit of sunshine will at least help it not seem as cold as it really is, but I would highly recommend a coat through the day today as the wind will be brisk.
We’ll certainly see temperatures drop quickly after sunset, with 40s by 6:00 p.m. and lows overnight very close or event briefly at freezing for parts of the area with lighter winds and clearer skies making widespread frost likely tonight. Frost will be likely as far south as I-10 tonight, so take precautions to protect those plants and make sure the pets have a warm place to sleep tonight! Tuesday will be another rather cool day with lots of sunshine tomorrow and highs back into the 50s.
By Wednesday, our winds will turn back onshore, and a marked warm-up will kick in as temperatures reach the upper 60s by afternoon along with a few clouds but rain chances look to hold off until Thursday and Friday as humidity levels continue to rise on the heels of our next front that is forecast to move through early Saturday.
The best thinking as of today is that rain and storms will be likely Saturday, but mainly during the early morning hours as a front moves through the state. The best storm dynamics stay to the north but this system could bring a threat of a few stronger storms, so stay tuned for updates on that through the week. Behind the front, we are looking for slightly cooler temperatures and sunshine returning for the second half of the weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
