CPSO: Lake Charles woman arrested for allegedly stealing apartment tenant’s rent money

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing rent money from apartment tenants, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Former apartment employee, Carla K. Louis, 31, is accused of taking tenant’s money orders from a complex on Fruge Street on Aug. 26, says Myers. The tenants were making their money orders payable to Louis, however, they should have been making them to the apartment complex.
Myers says CPSO Detective Jody Antoine discovered more money orders and cash receipts made out to Louis totaling $6,420.
Louis is charged with theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Nov. 8. Judge Sharon Wilson set bond at $5,000.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.