Cowgirls Fall 93-65 at Rice

Rice opened the game by scoring the first three points before Levy tied the game with a jumper in the lane. The teams traded baskets and McNeese took its only lead of the game (9-7) on a Regan Bolton jumper. Bolton drained a three on the Cowgirls’ next possession for a 12-7 lead. Two free throws by Balogun and a three-pointer by Maddisen Martin gave McNeese its largest lead of the game (15-9) midway through the first quarter.