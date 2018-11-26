Countdown ‘til Christmas: Here’s what’s going on in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It almost time for the Holiday’s and there’s plenty to do in Southwest Louisiana.
Here’s a list of events to bring the jolly to your Holi'!:
- Holiday House: Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, Brimstone Museum Complex, 900 S. Huntington St. Sulphur, LA 70663. General admission $5. Call 337-527-0357 for more information.
- Christmas Under the Oaks of Sulphur: Nov. 30, 6 p.m. Heritage Square, 1211 Ruth Street Sulphur, LA 70663. This FREE event will feature live music, a Christmas tree lighting, food booths, carnival rides, and SNOW!! Call 337-313-1302 for more information.
- Kiwanis Lighted Parade: Come see giant balloons and Christmas lights. Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Cypress Street in Sulphur, LA 70663. 337-794-6041. Click HERE.
- Light up the Lake Christmas Festival: Nov. 30, 6:30 pm. there will be fireworks, concerts, crafts, and Santa will make an appearance. The fun kicks off with a parade through downtown Lake Charles, continues with a lighting ceremony on the Civic Center front lawn, followed by a lighted boat parade at 8:15 p.m. and the night will end with fireworks at 8:45 p.m. This event will take place at the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive Lake Charles, LA.
- Sulphur Kiwanis Christmas Parade: Nov. 30, 6 p.m. Cypress Street Sulphur, LA 70663.
- A Clint Black Christmas with Lisa Hartman Black: Clink Black and Lisa Hartman Black will perform on Dec. 1, at 8:00 p.m. in the Grand event Center at the Golden Nugget, 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd Lake Charles, LA. Admission: $25-$50.
- Aaron Neville Christmas Show: Aaron Neville will perform a Christmas show on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m., in the Grand Event Center at the Golden Nugget, 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd Lake Charles, LA. Admission: $39-$60
- DeQuincy Christmas Parade: The parade will kickoff the night on Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. in Downtown DeQuincy. Residents can enjoy crafts, food, hot chocolate, and music. The city will have a fireworks display at the DeQuincy ballpark at 8 p.m. This event is FREE.
- McNeese State Holiday Art Sale: The annual holiday art sale will be on Nov. 30 at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MSU Shearman Fine Arts Center grand Gallery, 4205 Ryan Street Lake Charles, LA. McNeese students and faculty will display over 300 works of art. Admission is free
- Jennings Christmas Parade & Festival: The Jennings Christmas Festival will kick off downtown on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. at Founder’s Park, 341 North Main St. Jennings, LA 70546. A parade will begin the festivities and food vendors and fireworks will continue later in the evening at 7 p.m.
- O Holy Night: A Nativity Exhibit: See a nativity exhibit featuring a diverse selection of 50 -100 Nativity scenes on display for viewing, a Kid’s Corner with activities for ages 2-12, and refreshments and holiday merriment for all. Dec. 1 from 2 p.m – 4 p.m. 123 W. Sale Road, Lake Charles, LA 70605. Click HERE.
- Starks Christmas Parade
- Handel’s Messiah: Enjoy 100 voices singing the most popular selections. Dec. 2 from 3 p.m – 4:30 p.m. 4205 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70609. 337-477-0662.
- Pet Photos with Santa: Bring your pet family members out to have their picture taken with the jolly old elf himself—Santa Claus! Nov. 18 from 6 p.m – 8 p.m. Prien Lake Mall: 496 W. Prien Lake Mall, Lake Charles, LA 70601. 337-477-7487. Click HERE.
- Old Tyme Christmas Brunch: Seniors only! Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. West Cal Arena: 401 Arena Road, Sulphur, LA 70663. 337-791-3113.
- Francis G. Bulber Youth Orchestra Christmas Concert
- Holiday Art Market 2018: Admission to this event is FREE and features an array of fine and handmade items crafted by regional artists. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit a locally-based children’s arts organization. The event kicks off on Dec. 7 and runs through Dec. 9. The times are Fri. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sun 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Central School Arts & Humanities Center.
- Louisiana Choral Foundation Christmas Concert: Catch the Christmas spirit with the harmonious and magical performance of the Louisiana Choral foundation Masterworks Chorale at First United Methodist Church. The event starts at 3 p.m. on Dec. 9. Tickets are $15 for adults, and children and students with an ID are free.
- The Lake Charles Community Band Christmas Concert: The Lake Charles Community Band is proud to present its annual Christmas concert in collaboration with Our Lady Queen of Heaven and St. Louis Catholic High School choirs. This event is FREE. It starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7, at St. Luke-Simpson Methodist Church. For more information call (713) 825-6864.
- 2nd Annual Christmas in the Bluff: This FREE event is for the whole family. It starts Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be vendor booths, food, games and Santa. It’s at the Moss Bluff Recreation Complex 1180 Don Manual Blvd. Lake Charles, LA 70611
- Breakfast with Santa: This FREE event gives children the opportunity to enjoy breakfast with Santa in the food court. Children will get a complimentary breakfast provided by Popeye’s and there will be special prizes for all who attend. Cookie decorating, ornament making and a variety of crafts will also be offered. Dec. 8, Prien Lake Mall, starting at 9 a.m. 477-7487.
- Moss Bluff Christmas Parade
- Westlake Christmas Parade: The celebration kicks off at 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the heart of downtown Westlake. The parade will roll down Sampson Street and is guaranteed to be Christmas fun for the whole family.
- Caring Santa for Children with Special Needs: Dec. 9 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Prien Lake Mall. This event is FREE, but you must RSVP by clicking HERE. Call 337-477-7487 for more details.
- Very Merry Christmas Party for Seniors: Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center. This event is free for Calcasieu Parish residents over the age of 60. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Please call 337-474-2583 for more information.
- Vinton Christmas in the Park: Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. in Downtown Vinton. A parade, hot chocolate, cookies, carols and a tree lighting will all be provided. Please call 337-589-7453 or click HERE for more information.
- Handmade Christmas Cards & Letters to Santa: This FREE weekly event kicks off on Nov. 16. Hours are Mon-Fri. 10 a.m.-5p.m., and Sat. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants of all ages are welcome at the Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center at 1001 Ryan Street in Lake Charles. The cards created will be sent to local nursing homes in Calcasieu Parish and letters to Santa will be sent to the North Pole. Please call 337-491-9147 for more information.
- Pictures with Santa
- Annual Gingerbread House Voting & Display: This FREE weekly event kicks off on Dec. 1 and will last until Dec. 26. Hours are Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5p.m. and Sat. & Sun. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau, 1205 N. Lakeshore Dr., Lake Charles. You can see all the decorated gingerbread houses on display and vote for your favorite.
- Annual Trees of Hope, Charity Tree Decorating Contest: This FREE weekly event kicks off on Dec. 3 and will last until Dec. 26. Non-profit organizations are invited to decorate 12-foot trees inside the Delta Downs Promenade. The public will vote for their favorite tree and Delta Downs will give $10,000 to each participating non-profit as well as an additional $5,000 to the first-place winner.
- Holiday Extravaganza Mini-Christmas Tree Decorating Contest & Display: Trees that have been decorated for a competition will be on display at the Brimstone Museum Complex 900 S. Huntington Street in Sulphur starting Dec. 8 and lasting until Dec. 21. Call 337-502-4233 for more information.
- Lake Charles Civic Ballet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: Experience Santa and his elves working furiously to finish all the toys for the trip around the world and the triumph of Rudolph as he saves Christmas. Dec. 6 – Dec. 8. Rosa Hart Theatre: 900 Lakeshore Dr., Lake Charles, LA 70601. 337-912-6685.
- Horticulture Specialist: Jennifer Buckner from Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center will be in town. Dec. 4. Email HERE.
- Crave Gourmet’s Holiday Pairing and Sharing: Nov. 3 - Dec. 22, Crave, Lake Charles. Join Crave Gourmet every Saturday during the holidays for complimentary tastings of wine, cheese, and artisanal food items. From 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at 2801 Ryan Street. 421-0040
- Winter Wonderettes: The Lake Charles Little Theatre is performing ’60s versions of holiday classics on Nov. 30-Dec 2, and Dec. 7-9. Showtimes are Friday/Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information call 433-7988.
- A Magical Cirque Christmas: A holiday entertainment blockbuster set to dazzle audiences of all ages at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles. All guests must be at least 8-years-old. Tickets are $15-$35 and are availble online at www.goldennuggetlc.com. For more information call 508-7224
- FG Bulber Youth Orchestra Christmas concert: Join the student musicians of F.G. Bulber youth Orchestra for a holiday concert at the McNeese Tritico Theatre, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.
- A Christmas Story: Head over to the ACTS theatre to see a story based on the humorous writings of Jean Shepard, this beloved Holiday classic follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker, who spends most of his time dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder air rifle. Dec. 7 -9, and Dec. 14-16. Friday/Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.
- How Christmas Saved the Grinch: A Christmas musical that all ages will enjoy. Showing at Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles on Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. and at 6 p.m.
- Cinderella’s Holiday Dining: Dec. 1, at noon, at the Central School Arts & Humanities Center. Children join their favorite storybook characters such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Prince, Snow White, Pinocchio Sleeping Beauty and Aladdin for an unforgettable experience. Character meals include pizza, dessert, and a drink. The seating incorporates a visit from each of these famous characters as they make their way around the dinner table. Children will also enjoy photographs and autographs from these well-known characters. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite costume. Hot coco and gingerbread will also be served. Tickets are $25 and seating is limited! Make your reservation by calling 433-7323 or visiting www.childrenstheatre.cc
- Santa Hot Chocolate Run: Santa’s Hot Chocolate Run is a chip-timed 5K run/walk fundraiser hosted by the Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana. The event is on USATF certified courses, both 5K and 1 mile. Onsite registration is $40. Fore more information about early registration, child rates, and hot chocolate, contact the literacy council at santarun@literacyswla.org or call 494-7000.
- Winter Wonderette: This energetic and glittering holiday package is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages. Nov. 23, 24, 25, 30 and Dec. 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9. Fridays at 7;30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
- Town of Elton Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. in downtown Elton.
