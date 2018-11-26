Boil advisory announced for the Singer area

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Waterworks District No. 2 which covers the Singer area has announced a boil advisory due to a break in the distribution system.
The advisory impacts Lee Spears Road and South to DeQuincy and all intersecting roads extending East to Hwy 12 and West to Dee Gilland Road.
Consumers are advised to boil water one full minute before consuming. The boil begins after the water has come to a full rolling boil.
The boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system and the Department of Health and Hospitals.
