Vinton police investigate alleged shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Police in Vinton are investigating an incident that officers responded to Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at 12:25 p.m.
At this time police say they believe incident to be an alleged shooting and failed narcotics transaction which occurred near Williams Rd. and Gum Cove Rd.
Police are still investigating the incident and have several persons of interest, two of which have been transported to a local hospital to be treated for bullet wounds.
We will have more on this story as it develops.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.