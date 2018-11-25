Touchdown Live: Quarterfinal Recap

It took quite the comeback for Leesville to advance. Down by 10 with under 2 minutes to play last night, the Wampus-Cats put together 2 scoring drives to take down St. Martinville 53-49 and advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1995 which is the same year they played for the 4A state championship.
The top-seeded Iota Bulldogs had to grind out a close win against North Webster. The Bulldogs had been dominating teams all year but on a foggy night in Iota it took defense and a huge play on special teams to get the win. The dogs are now one step closer to a trip to the Superdome which would be their first since 2002.
“Our kids never got too high or too low and then special teams, who would’ve thought special teams would’ve been a big part of this game? Our kids fought, fought, fought, and that’s how we won the game”, head coach Josh Andrus said.
The defending state champion Welsh Greyhounds completely dominated DeQuincy in a 41-0 shutout last night. The Hounds got up early and played stout defense which is what they’ll need next week if they want to knock off Many in the semifinals for the second straight season.
“It was an overall team effort, offensive line is where it really all starts, it didn’t really matter who was running the football, we had success because of what we did up front. I thought Da’Ren Zeno had a really good game catching the ball, but even more so than that I thought our defense really stepped up and did a great job, any time you can get a shut out in the playoffs you know you played pretty good defense", head coach John Richardson said.
