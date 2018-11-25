Fort Polk man dies in fatal crash

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop E report that a man from Fort Polk has died and a woman, also from Fort Polk, has been seriously injured after being involved in a car crash near Leesville Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
State Troopers responded to to the crash around 9:50 p.m. which occurred on LA Hwy 8, west of Leesville. A vehicle driven by Omar Rendon was traveling westbound on the highway when Rendon lost control and crossed the centerline resulting in a head on collision with another vehicle.
The car that was hit was being driven by a female driver who was accompanied by a male passenger both of whom were from Fort Polk.
Rendon received minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital.
The female driver received serious injuries and was also transported to a local hospital while her male passenger was pronounced dead.
State Police say that routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash is still under investigation.
