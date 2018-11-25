FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start to the week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of this evening expect clouds to move out of the area as the tail end of a cold front passes through. This is going to bring drier and cooler air to the area to start our week. Gradually winds will begin to shift from westerly to northerly through the evening helping drop temperatures into the 40s.
Even with mostly sunny skies through the day tomorrow, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s that to that northerly wind. Overnight, we’re looking at the coldest night of the week with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Mid 30s for areas south of HWY 190 and low 30s for areas north. A light freeze is anticipated north of HWY 190 so be sure to protect plants and pets.
Much of the same story into the day on Tuesday with sunny skies and temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer only dropping into the 40s. As winds begin to shift from northerly back to southerly.
This wind shift helps to warm temperatures through the day on Wednesday getting into the 60s and continuing to warm through the end of the week.
The next cold front forecast to move through the area is looking like a slow one. Increasing rain chances from Thursday through Saturday. This means the cold air holds off until the start of the following week.
