Veterans find community, hard work in rare firefighting crew

In this Aug. 17, 2018, photo provided by BLM/USDA Forest Service, Kenn Boles, a member of a Bureau of Land Management fire crew out of Lakeview, Ore., works on the Cougar Creek Fire in central Washington state. After being in firefights in Afghanistan and Iraq, members of the new elite crew are bringing their military experience to bear as they battle wildfires in the most rugged country back home The Lakeview Crew 7 is comprised almost entirely of U.S. military veterans. (Kari Greer/BLM/USDA Forest Service via AP) (AP)