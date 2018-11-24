Southern can end series losing skid, earn trip to SWAC Championship in Bayou Classic

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars can end a losing streak to arch-rival Grambling and earn another shot at Alcorn State in the SWAC Championship Game with a win in the Superdome at The Bayou Classic. Grambling has dominated the series and the SWAC under head coach Broderick Fobbs, but Southern (6-3, 5-1) can put an end to that if the Jaguars continue their winning streak that has reached four games since a 20-3 loss at Alcorn in September.