Rain helps douse California fire but slows search crews

Eric Darling and his dog Wyatt are part of a search team from Orange County in Southern California who are among several teams conducting a second search of a mobile home park after the deadly Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The team is doing a second search because there are outstanding reports of missing people whose last known address was at the mobile home park. They look for clues that may indicate someone couldn't get out, such as a car in the driveway or a wheelchair ramp. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne) (Kathleen Ronayne)
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE | November 23, 2018 at 11:03 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 11:03 PM

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Rains are helping douse a massive and deadly Northern California wildfire.

The blaze that destroyed Paradise, California, and nearby towns was 95 percent contained as of Friday night.

The heavy rain and strong wind are also complicating the search process for the remains of people trapped by the fire. At least 84 people have been killed.

The precipitation temporarily stopped some search crews Friday who were scouring burned-down areas for remains. Rain saturates the ground and weighs down trees that may fall over and injure search workers.

A search team from Orange County spent Friday combing through ash and debris at a mobile home park in Paradise that had already been searched once by humans and dogs.

After a brief delay to let a downpour pass, volunteers resume their search for human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. A team from Orange County in Southern California is among several teams conducting a second search of a mobile home park after the deadly Camp wildfire torched part of Butte County in Northern California. Task force leader Craig Covey, in blue jacket at center, says his team is doing a second search because there are outstanding reports of missing people whose last known address was at the mobile home park. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
CORRECTS NAME TO CHRIS STEVENS INSTEAD OF CRAIG STEVENS - National Urban Search & Rescue Response System Orange County CATF-5 team members Imelda Cordova, third from right, talks to Andrew Ricker and Chris Stevens, far right, as their team takes cover from the rain in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. High winds and heavy rains are temporarily halting the work of some search teams out looking for remains of people caught up in the deadly wildfire. The Camp Fire, which destroyed the historical mining town of Paradise, is the most deadly in state history, with 84 fatalities as of Friday, according to statistics from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It's also the deadliest in the U.S. in a century. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
Craig Covey, task force leader for the Orange County search team, left, with David Harper, middle talk to resident Stewart Nugent outside his Paradise, Calif., home on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Covey and several team members took two giant brown bags full of lunch to 64-year-old Stewart Nugent, who stayed in his home and fought off flames. Rough is among the thousands of people whose homes burned down when the deadly wildfire ripped through Paradise and surrounding communities. At least 84 people died, and more than 13,000 homes were destroyed. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
National Urban Search & Rescue Response System Orange County CATF-5 team members take cover from the rain in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. High winds and heavy rains are temporarily halting the work of some search teams out looking for remains of people caught up in the deadly wildfire. The Camp Fire, which destroyed the historical mining town of Paradise, is the most deadly in state history, with 84 fatalities as of Friday, according to statistics from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It's also the deadliest in the U.S. in a century. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
Resident Stewart Nugent who stayed in his home and fought off the flames of a deadly wildfire stands outside his surviving home in Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Camp Fire, which destroyed the historical mining town of Paradise, is the most deadly in state history, with 84 fatalities as of Friday, according to statistics from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It's also the deadliest in the U.S. in a century. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
In this Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, photo, scorched trees and foliage stand on rain-soaked, burned-over terrain near Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas, Calif., following the Woolsey Fire. In Southern California, more residents were allowed to return to areas that were evacuated due to the 151-square-mile (391-square-kilometer) Woolsey Fire as crews worked to repair power, telephone and gas utilities. A storm on Thanksgiving Day passed without causing significant mudslides, but forecasters said more rain was possible next week. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
In this Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, photo, two oak trees stand on a rain-soaked, burned-over hillside following the Woolsey Fire in Agoura Hills, Calif. In Southern California, more residents were allowed to return to areas that were evacuated due to the 151-square-mile (391-square-kilometer) Woolsey Fire as crews worked to repair power, telephone and gas utilities. A storm on Thanksgiving Day passed without causing significant mudslides, but forecasters said more rain was possible next week. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
Search team members move sheet metal to allow cadaver dogs to search beneath them for signs of human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. They said the mobile home park had already been hand searched, so they were re-examining it with search dogs. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
Steven McKnight, right, and Daniel Hansen saw through large pieces of sheet metal so they can be moved to allow cadaver dogs to search beneath them for signs of human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. They said the mobile home park had already been hand searched, so they were re-examining it with search dogs. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)
