LSU takes on Texas A&M

LSU takes on Texas A&M
By Patrick Deaville | November 24, 2018 at 2:52 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 2:54 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It’s game 12 of the LSU season and the Tigers are on the road at taking on Texas A&M at College Station.

However, LSU will be playing without at least two of it’s defensive starters, Breiden Fehoko and Kristan Fulton, as well as their receiver Justin Jefferson and a starting corner Kelvin Joseph.

With LSU’s high injury rate many are favoring A&M to win despite LSU’s stellar record of beating the Aggies on their home turf having won their last 9 consecutive games against them.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

We have a list of how to catch the game below as well as live score updates:

(KPLC)
Live Blog LSU @ Texas A&M
 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.