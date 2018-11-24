LSU takes on Texas A&M

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It’s game 12 of the LSU season and the Tigers are on the road at taking on Texas A&M at College Station.
However, LSU will be playing without at least two of it’s defensive starters, Breiden Fehoko and Kristan Fulton, as well as their receiver Justin Jefferson and a starting corner Kelvin Joseph.
With LSU’s high injury rate many are favoring A&M to win despite LSU’s stellar record of beating the Aggies on their home turf having won their last 9 consecutive games against them.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
We have a list of how to catch the game below as well as live score updates:
