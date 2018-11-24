Lake Area celebrating Small Business Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Small Business Saturday is the nationwide movement to support local businesses started in 2010. Today, shoppers celebrated mom and pop shops in the Lake Area. Small business owners rely on their loyal customers.
“They come here, they know they can trust our staff to dress them for their next occasions,” Lauren Monroe said.
Monroe opened Mimosa’s Boutique eight years ago. She, like others local shops, is hoping Small Business Saturday brings in new customers.
"We wanted to keep women shopping locally for their clothing,” Monroe said. “Instead of always going to Houston, Beaumont or Lafayette."
Michael Richard opened M.B. Rich Jewelry more than 30 years ago, and has participated in Small Business Saturday since its inception.
"Small businesses are the backbone of any community regardless of its size,” Richard said. “Who else is out there supporting schools, sports, churches or other charitable events?"
Richard says because of the size of his business, he is able to work closely with each customer.
“For generations to come, they may not remember my name, they may not remember the business name, but they will remember that little man that sold them that diamond ring,” Richard said.
Shopping locally is also an investment in your community.
"For every $100 you spend at a local business, nearly $70 stays in the community, the rest is going towards inventory. When you shop online, out of that $100 you spend, only $1 stays in town," Amanda White, vice president of communications for the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance, said.
The over 30 businesses participating can be found below:
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.