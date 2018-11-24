FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front moves through tomorrow dropping temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today clouds continue to increase with foggy conditions possible again tonight. A slight chance for rain moves into the forecast overnight with temperatures only cooling into the 60s.
Temperatures rebound quickly through the day tomorrow getting up to the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front moves through during the day helping to cool temperatures overnight into the mid 40s.
To start off the week high temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s on Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions! Overnight low temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s.
Winds shift to out of the south on Wednesday helping to increase temperatures through the weekend. A cold front forms off to our west increasing clouds into late next week with rain chances moving in Friday and Saturday.
