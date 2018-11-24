CPSO’s 13th annual robbery prevention effort underway

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It’s officially the busiest shopping season of the year, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Robbery Prevention Mobilization, RPM, effort started up Friday.
If you’re out shopping over the next month looking for the perfect presents, you might see a sheriff’s office command center at Prien Lake Mall as they patrol the parking lot there to prevent crime and help shoppers.
“During RPM we try to deter crime, that’s the main thing,” Deputy Bill Hambor, said. “But, while we’re out here, we’re helping with baby carriages, helping with wheelchairs, people finding cars, kids get lost, flat tires, directions for people coming out of town.”
While it’s still very early in the shopping season, Hambor said they have yet to see any crime at the mall so far.
“Every year is less and less trouble. Like I said, we haven’t had trouble in a long time actually,” Hambor said.
Many shoppers agreed seeing sheriff’s deputies driving around the parking lot was a relief.
“I’m from Baltimore, I’m not even from Lake Charles. So, this is very unusual for us," Kristen Schirmer, an out of town shopper, said. "We did stop a police officer and ask him why they were here today and he said they were here for our safety so that made me feel a lot better.”
“I think because we’re just girls we’re more of like, a target, but with them driving around we feel safer,” Zoe O’Bryant, another shopper, said.
Sheriff’s office deputies will be patrolling the Prien Lake Mall from around noon to an hour after the mall closes every day until Dec. 26th.
