TDL Quarterfinals: Live scoring of tonight’s six games

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - DeQuincy didn’t win back-to-back games during the regular season, but the Tigers have chosen the right time to string some wins together.
Winners of three straight, DeQuincy hosts defending champion Welsh in the Class 2A quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Greyhounds are looking for a repeat of the first state title in school history.
KPLC will have live scoring updates right here for all six of tonight’s local games.
- (6) Leesville (12-0) at (3) St. Martinville (12-0)
- (6) Lake Charles College Prep (11-1) at (3) Kaplan (9-3)
- (8) North Webster (8-4) at (1) Iota (12-0)
- (5) Welsh (9-3) at (20) DeQuincy (7-5)
- (8) Oberlin (10-2) at (1) Oak Grove (12-0)
- (6) Basile (10-2) at (3) Kentwood (10-2)
