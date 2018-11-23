Sulphur Lions Club hosts 30th community Thanksgiving

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Community Thanksgiving dinner is a tradition in Sulphur which helps make sure everyone gets to enjoy the holiday.
Chairman of the Community Thanksgiving dinner, William Arceneaux says they had nearly 100 volunteers come out to help prepare for this feast.
“This is the 30th year that we’ve hosted the community thanksgiving dinner,” says Arceneaux. “This was originally hosted at our Lions Club on Lakewood drive, but as you can see, we’ve outgrown that.”
Arceneaux says this event is open to all, and it's meant to bring a sense of community to everyone’s Thanksgiving table.
“It’s a lot of work but it’s very rewarding when the days over with,” says Arceneaux. “Seeing the number of people that we serve, and they go away with a happy attitude, and they got to visit, socialize, and had a good meal. The Lions Club motto is we serve, and today is our way of serving the community of Sulphur.”
The people in attendance say they are grateful to celebrate with their community.
“The community bands together and when people come out to eat it’s like fellowship, it helps the soul,” says Sulphur resident Mark Plum.
10-year-old Angel says she loves celebrating her favorite holiday with the community.
"You get to have a family meal with each other and we talk, you know, have fun together, being with my mom and friends. I'm thankful for that," says Angel.
“You put in a lot of work, but when you come here and see the people, talk to them, their thankful for what they got, to me it’s very fulfilling to be able to provide this service and this meal for today,” says Arceneaux.
