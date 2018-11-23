Kim Porter's family remember her as 'a special angel'

FILE - In a Feb. 27, 2005 file photo, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs arrives with date, Kim Porter, for the 77th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Sean “Diddy” Combs on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 is making his first public statements since the loss of longtime former girlfriend and mother of three of his children Kim Porter, saying they were “more than best friends,” and “more than soul mates.” Porter, a former model and actress, died in her home Thursday, Nov. 15 at age 47. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File) (Amy Sancetta)