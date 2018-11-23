“Gray Thursday” kicks off busiest shopping season of the year

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, for shopping.
Starting from Thanksgiving and lasting until Christmas, it’s the busiest shopping season of the year.
“Most retailers do 30 to 40 percent of their business between Black Friday and Christmas Day, so it’s a tremendous time of importance for shopping and retail revenue,” says George Swift, president and CEO of the SWLA Economic Development Alliance.
It’s a crucial time for the economy, according to Swift. He says Southwest Louisiana might do better than the national average this year when it comes to spending.
“We happen to be leading the nation in job creation, so we expect our retailers to have a better shot at doing better and we think we will exceed the national projected increase by 7 or 8 percent over last year.” says Swift.
He says with the several “shopping holidays” upon us (Gray Thursday, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday), he hopes more people will choose to spend their money locally.
“Whether you live in Jeff Davis, Beauregard, Calcasieu, we urge you to shop your local merchants because the tax revenue will stay in your area,” Swift said.
The SWLA Economic Development Alliance says for every $100 you spend at a local business, $70 of that stays in the community.
“We all want better roads, and drainage, and sewage and we need money for the government agencies to do that, so if your tax dollars are here they have a better shot at doing things we need done.” says Swift.
Nationwide over $717 billion is expected to be spent over the next 30 days.
