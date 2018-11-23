First Alert Forecast: Weekend forecast is looking good despite another cold front

Whether or not we see the rain on Sunday, it will all be gone by Monday as we start next week. Most of the clouds will clear away and the sunshine should be back. That means it will be a beautiful day. One thing you will also notice is that the temperature will be cooler, thanks to the front on Sunday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s, while lows overnight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.