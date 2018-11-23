First Alert Forecast: Weekend forecast is looking good despite another cold front

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This evening will have a few showers around. There will not be too much rain, as most of it will be moving off to the east. I no longer think everyone will see rain either. There will only be a few places that have a couple showers. By tonight, the rain should be gone.
Overnight, there will not be any more rain. There will be a few clouds early on, but those will also clear after midnight. There will likely be some fog in the morning as well. In some areas, visibility will be down to near zero. Use caution on the roads if you are heading anywhere in the morning.
Saturday will have that morning fog but will quickly clear away after the sun rises. There should be plenty of sunshine in the morning, but the clouds will slowly build back in by the afternoon. There will not be any rain during the day, and it will be very warm. Highs will reach the lower 70s. It should be a great day to get outside.
Sunday will have another cold front come through later in the afternoon. This front should not have very much moisture associated with it. I do not think everyone will see rain. However, I am keeping a 30% chance for rain. Therefore, there could be a few stray showers around. The temperature will be warmer in the afternoon but will quickly turn cooler by the evening and overnight.
Whether or not we see the rain on Sunday, it will all be gone by Monday as we start next week. Most of the clouds will clear away and the sunshine should be back. That means it will be a beautiful day. One thing you will also notice is that the temperature will be cooler, thanks to the front on Sunday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s, while lows overnight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Not much will chance through most of next week. There will be clouds from time to time, but also lots of sunshine. Temperatures will slowly warm back up each day with highs in the mid 60s by Wednesday. It should be a nice week.
By the end of the week, there are a few signs of a cold front arriving by Saturday. I am not completely convinced that a front is indeed on its way. A couple computer models are not showing any rain. Nor is there a big drop in temperatures. As of now, it will have to be a wait-and-see type of moment.
It is looking like it will be a warm start to the month of December. Temperatures will likely be near the lower to mid 70s. It is unclear what the rest of the month looks like with temperatures. There could easily be a strong cold front that could change everything.
