FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing through the day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the day today expect cloud cover to gradually increase with rain chances increasing through the day. The main chances for rain move in through this afternoon. With a good blanketing of cloud cover starting early this morning temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s.
Into the evening hours some cloud cover lingers into the day on Saturday. We could see a little bit of fog during the morning on Saturday depending on how quickly clouds move out of the area. The faster the clouds move out the better chance for fog in the morning.
Some high clouds remain into the day on Saturday and temperatures continue to warm despite the cold front that just moved through. Temperatures get into the 70s during the day with breaks in the clouds earlier in the day. Clouds increase ahead of our next cold front poised to move through SWLA during the day on Sunday. This increase of clouds keep overnight lows a little warmer only dropping into the upper 50s.
Mostly cloud during the day on Sunday with a slight chance for rain as our next cold front pushes through. This cold front does drop temperatures significantly overnight and into the day on Monday. Overnight as clouds clear temperatures fall into the mid to low 40s.
During the day on Monday even with mostly sunny skies, temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s! Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s making it a cold start to the day on Tuesday. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s again on Tuesday with overnight lows dipping back into the 40s.
We begin a warming trend by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures reaching the 60s. Much of the same into the day on Thursday with temperatures getting into the mid to upper 60s this day.
