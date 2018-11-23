Early voting for the December 8th election

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The 2018 December 8th election is fast approaching and early voting is set to start on November 24th.
Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. from November 24th and continue through December 1st (except Sunday, November 25th).
We have a list of everything on your ballot according to your parish here:
You can get more election coverage at kplctv.com/politics/elections. For more information about your ballot and your voting location, visit geauxvote.com.
