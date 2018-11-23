Black Friday shopping in the Lake area

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Black Friday, it's one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Across the lake area, lines started overnight and continued into this morning.
"The line was wrapped all the way from the front of the store all the way back to the fence," one Black Friday shopper said.
However, the lines didn’t stop people from shopping for loved ones and even themselves.
“Christmas gifts, shoes, my sisters getting some fishing gear and stuff,” the shopper added.
While the crowds were not like years passed, the Campbell and Hollie family say they appreciated it.
“It used to be a bigger hype on Friday’s, but now we come and we love it cause there’s not a big hype,” Betty Campbell said. “We can come and get all of our shopping done, cause there’s not a big crowd cause they come Thursday night now, so they can have it.”
Becoming a tradition, the two sisters have come shopping every Black Friday for 30 years.
“We come only on Fridays we start at 5 o’clock in the morning and we shop till we drop but we have a blast,” Campbell added.
They aren’t the only ones who consider shopping a tradition.
“Just being in the spirit of everything, being with my sister, awe you’re gonna make me cry,” Lori Mondello said. “It’s a good family thing, we all love each other,” her nephew Grayson Petri said.
There are many different strategies to Black Friday shopping.
“I always come from store to store, to see what the deals are and see if I can get a better price somewhere else,” Josh Jordan said. “And I compare those prices to online prices.”
“As soon as you eat your turkey you have to rest up for a couple of hours and then get your game plan going,” another shopper added.
While good deals are nice, most people we talked to said spending time with family was the best part of the day.
Black Friday sales will continue throughout the night but the deals won’t stop there.
Be sure to support your local businesses tomorrow for Small Business Saturday and of course cyber Monday will have lower prices as well.
