Abraham’s Tent provided many with a Thanksgiving meal this holiday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After many helped ‘Pack the Tent’ last week, people had a meal to eat this Thanksgiving.
Volunteer Sharnell Labbe said she used to volunteer at Abraham’s Tent in college, so, for this Thanksgiving, she decided to bring her son to teach him some life lessons.
“He’s learning about God and helping everyone here in Louisiana and people in Texas, " Labbe said. "I want him to learn things now that he can keep with him as he gets older and teach his kids.”
This was Cristian Burke’s first time volunteering with his mom, Labbe.
“It’s the first time, yes. So it means a lot,” Labbe said.
“I’m from Lake Charles and we live in Dallas, we live right outside of Dallas, in Plano Texas. It feels good to come home to where I grew up and went college and to come and help people here,” Labbe said.
Of course, Labbe also shared what she’s thankful for this year.
“I’m grateful for my family, my health, my son’s health, and just for peace. I’m thankful to see so many other people helping," Labbe said. "I hope we put smiles on people’s faces today because they definitely put smiles on ours.”
Cristian said he wanted everyone who came to Abraham’s Tent this Thanksgiving to know one thing:
“That we all love them,” Cristian said.
Many volunteers said this year’s turnout was more than they’ve seen in the past.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.