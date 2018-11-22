State Police give tips for safe travel over Thanksgiving holiday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For millions of Americans, Thanksgiving means turkey, family, and sometimes a road trip to reach it all. With more people on the roads to reach their destination, Louisiana State Police say they are focusing on safe travel this holiday season.
“Yeah we do have a lot more crashes," says Trooper Derek Senegal. "It’s more people and everyone is in a rush to get to grandma’s house, get to that turkey.”
Over 54 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more Wednesday through Sunday, an almost 5% increase from last year according to AAA.
With this record number of people hitting the road over the Thanksgiving holiday, State Police will stay busy making sure drivers safely reach their destinations.
Senegal has a few tips for those hitting the road over the next few days, such as planning ahead with construction happening on several major roadways across the state. He suggests hitting the road early if you know you’re going to encounter a few roadblocks.
“Give yourself enough time when you get on the road, so just in case you run into road construction, which we have going on throughout the state of Louisiana, extra time is going to give you enough time to get around the construction plus normal traffic congestion.” says Senegal.
According to AAA, the best time to hit the road is 6 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, while the worst time is leave is 3 p.m. the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
For the return road trip home, the best time to leave is 6 a.m. Sunday after Thanksgiving, while the worst time is 3 p.m. Friday or Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Senegal also has safety tips for drivers.
“Make sure your vehicle is road worthy, of course, check your tires, check your brakes, check your lights,” says Senegal. “We want to make sure everyone is buckled up properly in the car with their seat belts on, and of course we don’t want any impaired drivers on the roadway. We will be on the lookout for distracted drivers, aggressive drivers, and also those impaired drivers."
In the U.S. over 500 crashes involving injuries were reported last year over Thanksgiving. 15 of those crashes were fatal and of those fatal crashes nearly half were impaired drivers.
