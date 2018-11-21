Rookies Tre’Quan Smith and Marcus Davenport questionable for Saints-Falcons

Rookies Tre’Quan Smith and Marcus Davenport questionable for Saints-Falcons
Tre'Quan Smith hauled in ten passes against the Eagles. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Garland Gillen | November 21, 2018 at 5:05 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 6:38 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rookies Tre’Quan Smith (foot) and Marcus Devnport (toe) are questionable for the Saints-Falcons game Thursday night.

Davenport hasn’t suited up for the Black and Gold since week 8 against Minnesota. Smith racked up 10 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Left tackle Terron Armstead will miss the contest with a pectoral injury.

The Falcons ruled out Jesuit and LSU alum Deion Jones (foot). The linebacker hasn’t played since week 1.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.