LSU moves up to No. 19 in AP Top 25 Poll

LSU moves up to No. 19 in AP Top 25 Poll
LSU head coach Will Wade (Josh Auzenne)
November 19, 2018 at 12:07 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 6:39 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) - LSU is ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following the Tigers' 85-76 win over Memphis.

LSU jumped three spots and is now 4-0 on the season.

RELATED STORIES:

Two of college basketball’s bluebloods remain firmly entrenched atop the AP Top 25 after a week of easy wins. Two more tumbled all the way out after a week filled with defeats.

One of them happens to be the reigning national champion.

While top-ranked Duke and No. 2 Kansas did little to hurt their status as early national title contenders, Villanova and Syracuse slid all the way out of the Top 25 on Monday.

The Wildcats lost a rematch of last year’s championship game with Michigan, then lost in overtime to Furman on Saturday to give coach Jay Wright’s team back-to-back losses for the first time in five years.

The Wildcats had risen to No. 8 last week. They were among those receiving votes this week.

The top five remained unchanged with Duke remained the clear No. 1, receiving 53 of 63 first-place votes after blowing out Eastern Michigan.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)