LSP: Alleged theft led to drug arrest at Lake Charles casino

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police arrested a Lake Charles woman after an alleged theft at a local casino and troopers also found drugs in her room, according to a post on the LSP Facebook page.
Troopers from the LSP Gaming Enforcement Division were called to the casino after someone reported a theft there. They made contact with the suspect, 33-year-old Rayna Ferguson. According to troopers at the scene, Ferguson had the stolen item in plain view in her purse and also had a warrant for a previous theft.
The responding troopers escorted Ferguson back up to her room to collect her belongings. It was at this time that the troopers say they witnessed several bags of suspected marijuana fall on the floor while Ferguson was gathering her things. Troopers searched the room and found marijuana, methamphetamine, pipes, syringes, scales, and other drug paraphernalia.
Ferguson is currently facing charges of theft, simple possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She has been booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center. We have no details on her bond at this time.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.