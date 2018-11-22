Local restaurant says CDC’s romaine lettuce recall won’t effect the quality of their meals

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The center for disease control and prevention warned restaurants to discard all romaine.
In response many grocery stores like Kroger and Rouse’s pulled all romaine lettuce off their shelves and local restaurants joined suit.
“Basically we are notified first through the media." Ali Elkhansa, general manager of Zeus in Lake Charles says. "Second through our sources of romaine lettuce. They tell us we’re not shipping romaine lettuce at this time.”
Not only does it stop coming in but the CDC advises to discard all romaine.
Elkhansa says the recall doesn’t effect the quality of the salad.
“Our salads are going to taste the same. They’re going to be as good as what you’re used to. And like I said the only thing that will be missing is the romaine lettuce. But you have the other ingredients that make up for it.”
The manager urges that customers take the recall seriously.
“Well just be safe. Follow the instructions of the CDC you know they know what they’re doing and listen to the media. They also know what they’re doing.”
For the CDC’s official warning against romaine, click HERE
