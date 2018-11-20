Julius Randle drops a triple-double on the Spurs, Pels win streak moves to 3 games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans win streak extended to three games after a convincing win over the Spurs, 140-126. New Orleans (10-7) went 3-0 on their latest homestand after the win over San Antonio.
Juilus Randle grabbed the headlines at the Smoothie King Center with his triple-double. The former Laker scored 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
“I really did think that he played great. Not just from the standpoint of being a facilitator. He took advantage of matchups to have a triple double. I think this is maybe the fourth one he’s had or something. I just thought he played great. Really played with a lot of force. His rebounding was great. His play making was great. He had a really good solid game," said Pels Head Coach Alvin Gentry.
“I was just aggressive. When I got in I wanted to push the pace. With them being one of the slower paced teams in the league, I just wanted to be aggressive,” said forward Julius Randle.
Anthony Davis poured in 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Earlier in the afternoon A.D. was honored with the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.
New Orleans hits the road Wednesday to face off with former LSU Tiger Ben Simmons and the Sixers.
