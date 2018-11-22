Immaculate Heart Thanksgiving

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The fourth degree knights are joining together with Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and The Peter Claver family to host its twenty-first Thanksgiving dinner today.
Guests will enjoy music from the fifties and sixties. The event takes place at the Founders Hall on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles.
The first session of bingo will get underway at 10 a.m. followed by lunch at 11:15 a.m..
They’ll round out the day with the final session of bingo from 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m..
