First Alert Forecast: A couple cold fronts on their way, but a nice weekend is on its way

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This evening should be very nice. There will not be any rain, and as the sun goes down, we should enjoy a nice sunset. Hopefully you got some time in outdoors with this nice weather. It should still be nice to get out this evening too. Temperatures will be tolerable.
Overnight, the clouds will be on the increase. I do not expect any rain from these clouds until later in the day on Friday. So overnight, it will start out mostly clear, but by the time we wake up for Friday, there will be mostly cloudy conditions.
On Friday, a cold front will be moving in from the west. There will not be much sunshine during the day tomorrow due to the front closing in. Eventually, there will be more rain as well. The rain could start as early as the late morning but will be more likely in the afternoon and evening. Either way, the rain will be very scattered.
If you are planning to go Black Friday Shopping, it would be best to go in the morning. The earlier you go, the better off you will be. Not just to try and get the deals you want, but to also avoid the rain. If you do go out later in the day, keep an umbrella with you. As for Friday night football, there will likely be a few showers around.
We will have a dry spot in the forecast for Saturday. There will not be any rain on Saturday, although there will still be plenty of clouds. There should also be some sunshine every now and then. This is still the better of the two weekend days. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 70s.
Sunday will have another cold front come through later in the afternoon. This front should not have as much moisture associated with it as the front on Friday. It is trending toward a drier day. So, I have lowered the rain chance to only 20%. Therefore, there could be a few showers around. The temperature will be warmer in the afternoon but will quickly turn cooler by the evening and overnight.
Whether or not we see the rain on Sunday, it will all be gone by Monday as we start next week. Most of the clouds will clear away and the sunshine should be back. That means it will be a beautiful day. One thing you will also notice is that the temperature will be cooler, thanks to the front on Sunday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s, while lows overnight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Not much will chance through the rest of next week. There will be clouds from time to time, but also lots of sunshine. Temperatures will slowly warm back up each day with highs in the mid 60s by Wednesday. By the end of the week, highs will be back in the 70s. I do not expect any significant rain through the end of next week.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.